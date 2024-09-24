September 24, 2024 at 1:20 pm

Costco Customer Shared How People Can Get Ribeye Steaks For Under $9

Costco for the win!

A TikTokker named Cici posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they can get a ribeye steak from Costco for only $9.

Cici showed viewers three HUGE ribeye steaks she bought for a grand total of $52.

That comes out to a little bit over $17 each, however, she proceeded to cut the three ribeyes in half, resulting in each slab costing $8.66 each.

And, according to Cici, these newly cut steaks were still huge because she weighed two of the pieces of meat: one weighed 9.7 ounces and the other weighed 11 ounces.

Not bad at all!

Check out the video.

@cici.soriano

I used another one for carne asada tacos 🌮 #costco #steak #ribeye #dinner

♬ original sound – Cici Soriano

Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.

This person got a laugh out of this.

Another person was shocked.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

I’ll take twenty of your finest steaks, please.

