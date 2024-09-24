Costco Customer Shared How People Can Get Ribeye Steaks For Under $9

Costco for the win!

A TikTokker named Cici posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they can get a ribeye steak from Costco for only $9.

Cici showed viewers three HUGE ribeye steaks she bought for a grand total of $52.

That comes out to a little bit over $17 each, however, she proceeded to cut the three ribeyes in half, resulting in each slab costing $8.66 each.

And, according to Cici, these newly cut steaks were still huge because she weighed two of the pieces of meat: one weighed 9.7 ounces and the other weighed 11 ounces.

Not bad at all!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.

This person got a laugh out of this.

Another person was shocked.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

I’ll take twenty of your finest steaks, please.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!