Couple Tries To Sell Their Townhome, But The HOA Causes Problems With Every Offer They Get

When the townhouse you own is part of an HOA, you give up some control due to their rules and regulations.

What happens when you try to sell the townhouse and the HOA’s rules make it all but impossible to get a buyer?

That is what the homeowners in this story are dealing with, and it is costing them thousands.

HOA making it impossible to sell our townhouse Husband and I listed our townhouse for sale in April, it’s still on the market.

We went under contract in May, but turned out the HOA didn’t have enough in reserves to make the loan warrantable meaning that any offer had to be conventional and 10% down. No one who wants to buy a 45 year old townhouse has 10% down.

We moved out of state in June and have therefore been paying rent and mortgage/HOA since then. The HOA has not been receptive help of any kind aside from agreeing to do a reserve study, but they take 1 week minimum to respond to communication and ignore all phone communication.

We’ve had multiple interested parties who just couldn’t come up with 10% down, so frustrating and infuriating as we are just stuck. We will NEVER own in an HOA again.

