Crunch Fitness Member Talked About Why She Was Somebody Yelled And Treated Her Badly At A Location. – ‘If you’re seeing this sir, I hope you have a horrible day.’

I don’t know about you, but I like to go to the gym to get away from the everyday grind, put on some headphones, and not talk to anyone.

It sounds like the woman you’re about to meet feels the same way as I do, but things didn’t go as planned when she went to a Crunch Fitness location to get her sweat on.

Her name is Cassidy and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how things went south in a hurry at Crunch.

Cassidy’s text overlay reads, “This man just YELLED at me at the gym.”

She said she was in between sets on a weight machine when she saw a man approach her. “I’m assuming he’s waiting for me to be done, so I’m like finishing. I look up and he’s like, pull out your headphones.”

Cassidy said the man asked her how many more sets she had to do and she told him she had one more and she’d be done with the machine.

She then got on her phone to consult her workout log and said, “All of a sudden I hear someone yelling. This huge dude is yelling at me, standing over me while I’m sat at the machine.”

He said to Cassidy, “What the F is wrong with you? How dare you be texting while I’m waiting. How dare you not offer me to sub in? This is ridiculous.”

She replied by telling him he could use the machine when she was done with her workout.

The man didn’t get the message and continued to berate her.

She said, “I was not gonna let him rush me.” Cassidy finished her set and offered to wipe down the machine and the man said, “No, just get the F out of my way. I’m so done with you.”

Cassidy added, “If you’re seeing this sir, I hope you have a horrible day and go to therapy.”

Cassidy posted a follow-up video that showed texts of screenshots detailing the back-and-forth she had with a manager at Crunch.

Cassidy provided viewers with another update on the situation and confirmed that the man was ultimately kicked out of Crunch for good.

Well, that escalated quickly!

