Customer Insists On A Pizza With “Everything,” So They Make Sure To Include Every Last Available Topping

When you work dealing with people, it’s a given that at some point you’ll get a weird request.

In this story, someone asks for a pizza with “everything,” and since they wouldn’t let the employee clarify, that’s exactly what they get.

Let’s see what happened.

You want a large pizza with *everything*? Ok you got it! Sweet story from my brother. Yesterday a pizza place my brother worked for got a call for a pizza with everything. “Did you mean deluxe pizza?” “I want everything! If you have it, I want it on mine!”

… Okay.

This pizza place was one of the nice one that carries less common topping. So he prepared a pizza with pineapple and almond (normally for Hawaiian pizza), lettuce and tomato, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham, shredded roast beef, shredded turkey, banana pepper, jalapeno pepper, regular pizza cheese mix, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, and the coup de grace: anchovies.

Wow!

My brother said it was the most expensive single pizza he’s had to make with $2 per extra topping, almost $50 (including tax), a pizza that is extra spicy, extra salty, and so thick and messy it’d have to be eaten with a fork and scissor to deal with cheese. The customer never called back about that pizza.

The customer has nothing to complain about.

