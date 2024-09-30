Customer Storms Out Before The Cashier Can Count the Money, So They Pocket The Extra Bills
When working as a store clerk, you meet people of all types. Some are friendly, and others are in such a rush that they cannot be bothered by something as simple as you doing your job.
So, what would you do if a customer threw down some cash and stormed out before you could count it?
Would you insist that they wait a minute? Or would you follow their lead?
In the following story, a cashier finds themselves in this exact situation. Here’s how it played out.
Keep the change? No problem.
When I take money from a customer, and it’s multiple bills, I always count it to verify.
Not so much because I think they can’t count, but because sometimes bills get stuck together.
I had a customer come up and buy a pack of cigarettes. The total comes to a little over $6.
Here’s why you should always count your money one more time.
She throws a handful of ones down, grabs the pack, and starts to walk out.
“Ma’am! Just a moment! I need to verify…” “I can count! Keep the change!”
So, I put the 7 $1 bills in the till and pocketed the $20 that I found between them.
Well, that worked out well.
She deserved that! Maybe next time, she’ll be in less of a hurry when handing over cash.
