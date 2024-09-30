Customer Storms Out Before The Cashier Can Count the Money, So They Pocket The Extra Bills

When working as a store clerk, you meet people of all types. Some are friendly, and others are in such a rush that they cannot be bothered by something as simple as you doing your job.

So, what would you do if a customer threw down some cash and stormed out before you could count it?

Would you insist that they wait a minute? Or would you follow their lead?

In the following story, a cashier finds themselves in this exact situation. Here’s how it played out.

Keep the change? No problem. When I take money from a customer, and it’s multiple bills, I always count it to verify. Not so much because I think they can’t count, but because sometimes bills get stuck together. I had a customer come up and buy a pack of cigarettes. The total comes to a little over $6.

Here’s why you should always count your money one more time.

She throws a handful of ones down, grabs the pack, and starts to walk out. “Ma’am! Just a moment! I need to verify…” “I can count! Keep the change!” So, I put the 7 $1 bills in the till and pocketed the $20 that I found between them.

Well, that worked out well.

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to the situation.

This person had a very similar experience.

Another similar story of people being careless with money.

Probably not – what business is going to complain about extra money?

She deserved that! Maybe next time, she’ll be in less of a hurry when handing over cash.

