Daughter Is Tired Of Her Parents’ Terrible Treatment, So She Slips Dog Food In Their Dinner And They Give Her Compliments About The Taste

As much as I love dogs, I am not envious of their diets. Unless you’re one of those rich families who feed their dog pure food, I do not envy any animal that has to eat kibble!

But it must not be half bad, because your dog is ready to knock you over for that bowl of Purina every day at dinner time!

But when this user was tired of her parents’ constant verbal abuse, she decided to get some pretty disgusting revenge on them and their stomachs!

Check it out!

I fed my parents dog food In my home a lot of the problems get blamed on me. My brothers and sister make too much noise, but it’s my fault for not keeping them quiet. My brother used up the last of the butter, it’s my fault for not checking. The toilet seat is up, its my fault for not teaching my brother better. You get the picture.

And when OP was feeding her dog, she got an idea for some devious revenge on her parents.

Now I also have a dog that I feed, so I decided to get some petty revenge on my parents for always pinning the blame on me. My parents used different cutlery than me and my siblings because they were “bigger than us which meant they could use the special cutlery”. But this just worked in my favor. I would take their special cutlery and dunk it into the wet food for my dog before scraping any obvious bits of dog food off and placing them back.

But it wasn’t just their silverware that OP added her special ingredient to….

Any time I cooked dinner I would add some to their meals. They never noticed, but the satisfaction after a long day of being blamed for everything, it felt good to watch my parents happily eat their food. And not just eat it, but compliment it, unbeknownst to the dog food lurking in their meals.

That is GROSS, but honestly pretty funny. And all things considered, if they never complained about their food, maybe ignorance is bliss!

The only dog food I would willingly try is a Scooby snack!

