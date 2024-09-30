Death Valley Lives Up To Its Name With Record Scorching Temperatures
Record hot temperatures in Death Valley, California, have led to the National Park Service (NPS) issuing its starkest warning yet about the threat posed by the heat.
In a statement released earlier this month, the NPS explained that Death Valley reached its hottest summer temperatures on record:
“Death Valley National Park experienced the hottest meteorological summer (June-August) on record, with an average 24-hour temperature of 104.5°F (40.3°C). This surpasses the previous record of 104.2°F (40.1°C), set in 2021 and 2018.”
Not only was the average temperature record broken, but ultra high temperatures were reached, with the thermometers peaking at almost 130°F.
Due to the climate crisis, experts say these temperatures are just something we might have to get used to.
“The record-breaking summer was highlighted by July when the weather station at Furnace Creek recorded its hottest month ever. During this month, the park experienced nine consecutive days of 125°F (51.7°C) or higher, and only seven days in total where temperatures did not reach 120°F (48.9°C). The highest temperature this summer was 129.2°F (54°C) on July 7.”
And with those testing temperatures comes a range of incidents, ranging from two fatalities due to the heat, to a man with severe burns to his feet because he had lost his flip flops and, as a result, had to be rescued from the sand dunes.
As a result, the Park has issued a Level 1 Alert for the dangers related to extreme summer heat.
This alert included the following advice for visitors to Death Valley:
“Travelers heading to Death Valley National Park should expect triple digit temperatures of 100°F to 130°F (43°C to 54°C) to continue into early October.”
There are several sensible steps, the alert explains, that visitors can take to avoid complications during their visit and thereafter:
“Visitors are advised to stay within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks, and wear a hat and sunscreen.
Minimize time outside in heat and travel prepared to survive; cell phones do not work in most of the park.”
The advice is clear: if you are visiting Death Valley this summer, it’s really important to take precautions for your own health and safety, and to protect the park rangers too.
A better option?
Maybe give this place a miss until the fall.
