Difficult Mother-in-Law Seems To Be Purposely Making It Impossible For A Husband And Wife To Go On Vacation For Years, But Now The Wife Says She’s Done Having To Give Up Her Plans

Almost everyone has issues with their in-laws at some point.

But it’s especially difficult dealing with a mother-in-law who won’t listen to your requests and consider your and your partner’s needs.

In this story, we meet a woman who’s dealing with a difficult mother-in-law, and she’s unsure if she’s handling the situation the right way.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA to refuse to go to my MIL house unless she confirms 2 weeks in advance to avoid that she refuses us last minute as already happened? I (39 year-old female) am married to my husband (42 year-old male) for 10 years and my mother in law has always been a problem. He is an only son, she lives 2 hours away from us and she always plays these power games where she is always complaining by phone that we do not visit her but then she never allows us to do it. In two weeks we will have some vacation days and my husband would like to go to visit her. He asked her over the phone and she said she will think about it. She always does this and sometimes she just confirms in the day before or even some hours in advance, and we need to rush to pack the car and go there or sometimes she just refuses that we go last minute and then we have no possibility to book somewhere nice to go instead.

This sounds very annoying and extremely inconvenient.

She does the same if we invite her to come to our house. She will not confirm until last minute, so we are not able to book other things to do with friends, and sometimes I prepare the guest room and she simply decides not to come. Since last year I told my husband I am done with preparing any guest room or making any arrangements to her in our house as I feel she does not respects us. Also happens the other way around that she does not call in advance and then she simply arrives here and if we are not home she demands we need to return.

She is trying to deal with her mother-in-law’s behavior the best way she can.

Last time this happened I told my husband no way we would go home (we were 30min away in another town to go to movies and dinner in a nice restaurant), we didn’t go as she was really upset with him. My father in law does not have any action on this, he just does what the wife says. She has no friends or other family around, so she is always alone with my father in law at their house. When I go there she cooks for us and does all the chores because she does not allow me to move around the house, I am not able to enter the kitchen. I just go to the dining room, bedroom and bathroom, so she really has a heavy burden of work, because she does all the cooking and cleaning when we are there; but it’s her choice.

She sounds like a tough cookie.

This time I told my husband that either she confirms still this week that we are allowed to go to her house or I will simply book some days off in a nice hotel in advance and I do not care if she then says last minute that we can go. My husband is upset and says I am in the wrong because we should just understand she is old and complicated and go along with what she wants. AITA?

I think this is a fair way to deal with the situation.

Let’s find out what Reddit has to say.

You simply can’t jeopardize your peace of mind (and vacation time) for such a petty reason.

