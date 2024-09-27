Disgruntled Homeowner Confronts A Neighbor’s Son For Parking His Junky Car In Front Of Their House, But Now Their Relationship Is Cold And Tense

Living in harmony with your neighbors is challenging, especially when you disagree on the use of your shared spaces.

When the neighbor’s son keeps parking his junky car in front of this homeowner’s house, it leads to a confrontation that caused tensions to stay high.

Read on for the full story!

AITA For Asking My Neighbor To Tell His Son to Park His Car In Front Of His Own House? I live in a nice neighborhood, but recently had a problem with my neighbor’s son parking his 1996 Toyota Corolla in front of my house.

The homeowner explains their point of view.

I like my neighbors, and I know that I don’t own the street/curb in front of my house but…I just don’t like it.

It goes beyond just the car’s appearance.

His junker car is an eyesore and it leaks a little oil making stains on the street in front of my house. There is no reason why he can’t park in front of his own house or even in his parents’ driveway (I suspect the leaking oil might part of the reason.)

The homeowner tries to be civil about the issue.

I went next door and spoke to my neighbor about it who was very polite and agreed, although his tone was a little cold.

Which worked for a while, until it didn’t.

He had been parking it in front of his own house for most of this week until yesterday when we got home at the same time and he started to leave in front of my house again.

Again, the homeowner gets the son to move it.

I reminded him of the talk I had with his dad, and he sighed and got in and moved it the 20 feet to his house. AITA for making my neighbor’s son move his car?

Sounds like a headache for this homeowner.

What did Reddit have to say?

