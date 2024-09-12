Disney Fan Shared Her Hack For Getting A Whole Meal At The Parks for Only $8

It seems like some folks need to take out a second mortgage these days to be able to take their family to Disney parks.

But don’t fret!

Because a woman named Myriam thinks she might have an answer to Disney visitors’ financial woes, and she posted a video on TikTok to fill them in.

Myriam’s hack involves the Columbia Harbor House at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and she told viewers, “there is no meal at Disney that is as cheap as $8 with a drink. Usually that’s at least $20.”

And it all comes down to ordering a kid’s meal!

Myriam said that the meal at the Columbia Harbor House is enough to satisfy an adult and she said, “Disney can be incredibly expensive, but it doesn’t have to be expensive, like with these little hacks.”

Bam!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another person asked a question.

And this TikTokker offered another tip.

Money-saving tips at Disney are always appreciated!

If you liked that story, check orut this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁