Evil Client Bullied A Caregiver For Not Being Able To Afford Clothes For His Son, So The Caregiver Complained About The Client And Eventually Got Rid Of Them

Insult my parenting, I’ll stop doing nice things for you For some background when I was 18 I was a part-time carer and I had a 2 year old son. I worked a double up run with a colleague doing teas and tucks in peoples houses, but we occasionally had a couple med prompts (basically go in and give someone there medications and maybe a cup of tea or whatever they might need)

So everyone generally got along with me and I always tried my best to go above and beyond for everyone (I’d buy them gifts on their birthdays and do extra jobs around the house if I had time). BUT this one client, who thankfully I only had once a night, absolutely hated me no matter what I did. I was there for her husband so I didn’t actually have to be around her but my colleague insisted on me going in and giving a five minute hello, which is whatever right? It’s only five minutes.

Wrong. She’d do whatever she could to insult me, basically saying I was too young and I couldn’t do my job properly.

I ended up deciding I’d do whatever I could to avoid her so I started going into her kitchen and making her and her husband a cup of tea and a light snack since they liked something before they went to bed. They would always leave dishes in the sink for me and a couple odd jobs around the house, I didn’t mind but it wasn’t what I was there to do. One day however this lady (let’s call her e for evil) handed me some fashion magazines and a couple kids magazines and said…

“because I know you can’t afford much I thought you might like these” to which I replied “um, thank you” E from then on would make comments like “your son must look so ugly in those cheap clothes you buy him” and “how long do the shoes last that you get from the supermarket”

(not like it makes a difference but my son is usually very well dressed unless we are just around the house). I’d usually put up with it until one day E said to me “oh well if you can’t even wash dishes properly I can’t see how you can look after your child, you deserve him taken off you” To which I got super angry about but managed to keep my cool, so from then on I’d go in and make tea but I wouldn’t make her one, and if I did it wouldn’t have sugar in it so she’d have to get up anyway. I wouldn’t hoover up after her and I wouldn’t make her a snack (none of the other carers did so it wasn’t something I was supposed to do)

I phoned my office and complained so many times but she never got taken off me because not many people were available to do the call so I was forced to keep going in. When she noticed I wasn’t doing the odd jobs for her however she did start to cheer up and try and get along with me more, she even bought me a Christmas present lol.

Thankfully I left not to long after and me and my son have never been happier 🙂

