Family Wants To Divide Property Three Ways, But One Of The Relatives Already Sold Their Share Years Ago

Family property disputes can bring out all sorts of emotions, especially when old decisions resurface.

What would you do if your family wanted to divide the property three ways, but one relative had already sold their share years ago?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to divide the property 3 ways? I (42M) am being harassed by my family for refusing to sign papers that would divide the family property 3 ways. We live on a piece of land that used to be 600 sqm. 15 years ago, my aunt (Aunt1), the eldest of the siblings, decided to move to the U.S. with her family, selling her “portion” of the property. Since there were already houses built, it would have been difficult to divide the land equally, so instead, they decided to sell the whole house, which took up 280 sqm.

Here’s where the problem started.

The remainder was two houses. One was Aunt2’s house (230 sqm), and my mom’s house was around 90sqm. My mom has long been having mental issues, which made me the executor of her legal care and property. Recently, Aunt 2 declared she wanted to sell her house and move to the countryside. They prepared papers for legally parting with the remaining land and asked that I sign them to get it over with. When I looked at the papers, it declared that the land would be divided 3 ways, between my mother and 2 aunts. I, of course, asked why this was the case. They decided that my aunt in the U.S., who sold off almost half the land years ago, was still part of the arrangement.

Frustrated, they attempted to make their case.

I refused, saying that it doesn’t make sense that she is still part of the division when she clearly sold her part years ago. After much discussion, it turns out that when Aunt 1 sold her share, she gave a hefty payout to Aunt 2 but excluded my mother, claiming she wouldn’t need it due to her mental issues. This angered me, and I refused to sign anything unless it was a 2-way split. and that it has to be equal, even if they have to demolish a part of their existing house.

This is where the rest of the family stands.

The entire family is calling me selfish and saying that I’m an ******* for preventing my elderly aunt 2’s retirement and that it’s not my call since my mom is still alive and she doesn’t object. I disagree, especially since my mother is no longer lucid enough to make such decisions, which the law agreed on when It declared me executor of her legal matters. But the constant nagging, some from people who have always supported me growing up, is making me soften. AITA?

Wow! That sounds so unfair!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

According to this person, the two sisters are selfish.

Here’s someone who thinks he should not give in.

Someone else who thinks what the two aunts did was unfair.

This person is also dealing with a greedy relative.

He needs to hire a lawyer ASAP.

Those two aunts are something else.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.