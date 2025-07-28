He Changed His Flight To Attend His Girlfriend’s Aunt’s Wake, But When He Couldn’t Stay For The Funeral, She Said He Was Leaving Her To Grieve Alone

Some people think love means dropping everything, no matter the cost.

Imagine rearranging your entire work schedule to attend your partner’s family wake, only to have them upset because you couldn’t stay for the funeral. Would you risk getting in trouble at work to take more time? Or would you be satisfied knowing you did everything you could?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not being able to attend GF’s Aunt’s Funeral due to work obligations? My GF has an elderly aunt (80s) who has multiple health issues and has been in and out of the hospital ever since we started dating (just over 2 years). The aunt hasn’t passed yet, but they took her off her medications besides the pain meds, and it’s only a matter of time before she passes. The family has arranged the wake to be on Thursday (6/26) with the funeral on Saturday (6/28).

His work schedule makes it difficult sometimes.

I work out of state for two weeks every month in a profession where if you don’t work, you don’t get paid (no PTO, sick days, vacation days, etc.). I was supposed to fly out today (6/23), but I changed my flight to 6/26 late at night. Luckily, I have a buddy who can cover for me through Friday, so I can attend the wake and fly out afterwards. I’m flying out Thursday night, even though I have coverage Friday during the day, because it’s a 6-hour flight, and I wouldn’t make it in time to start my shift Friday morning. Keep in mind that I work weekends when I’m away, so the “why not just fly out after the funeral on Saturday?” question doesn’t work in this scenario.

Even though he did what he could to be with her, it still wasn’t enough.

I told my GF this was the best I could do, and she got really upset and said, “I can’t believe you’re going to make me be alone when they put her in the ground.” I know it’s an emotional time, but I didn’t say anything back because I knew no good could come from it. I feel like it’s unreasonable for my GF to have expectations of me just continuing to take time off of work so I can be there when she will have plenty of support from her family and friends. Not to mention, I pulled off a Hail Mary just so I could attend the wake. All while absolutely NONE of the anticipated wake/funeral days are guaranteed because her Aunt is still hanging on, and those days could easily get pushed back further and further. AITA?

Yikes! What a stressful situation for everyone involved.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

