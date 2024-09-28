September 28, 2024 at 12:20 pm

Former Target Employee Complains About How Bad His Recent Shopping Trip Went. – ‘Every aisle had a pallet or just something blocking the way.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that’s a bummer…

A man named Charles took to TikTok to show viewers how upset he got after a shopping trip to a Target store.

Charles has good reason to be upset about the state of the store because he’s a former Target employee.

The video Charles posted showed a Target store with boxes strewn everywhere, cluttering the aisles.

Charles said, “As a former Target employee, this really hurts my heart seeing a store look like this. The fact that Target’s okay with letting their stores look like this instead of just staffing their stores…upsetting…”

He added, “Honestly, Target should be super appalled by this. They should be embarrassed. Literally, every aisle had a U-boat or a pallet or just something blocking the way.”

The text overlay on Charles’ video reads, “and no employees anywhere.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared some advice.

And this person thinks there’s a bit of role reversal going on here…

That’s a bummer…

