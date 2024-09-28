He Made Plans For His Birthday, But His Mom Would Rather Spend The Day With Her Stepdaughter Instead

In today’s story, a teenage boy gains a stepfather and stepsister when his mother remarries.

He also seems to lose his mother in the process, but his mother thinks he’s overreacting to the whole situation.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for freaking out when my mom asked me to let her reschedule my birthday plans for her to do something with her stepdaughter? It was just me (15f) and my mom (40f) for the longest time. I never knew my dad or really cared that I didn’t know him. I was really close with my mom and didn’t want or need anything else. Our relationship was good, but I always sorta felt like she saw spending time with me as an obligation and that she didn’t want to do it as much as me. When I was 12, she told me she had a boyfriend and that she wanted him to move in with us alongside his daughter. Then she went on to talk about all the zoom calls she’d had with her and that she’d spent some time with her, how she was a really great kid, the best, how she could be my little sister and how my mom already saw her as another daughter.

His mom seems pretty close with her step-daughter, Cam.

When I met my mom’s husband, he asked a ton of questions about me because mom told him very little (which he said directly). Yet my mom had listed off a bunch of stuff about his daughter Cam (now 13). My mom spent all of moving in day being all about Cam and left me with her husband. He didn’t say much. He just asked me for help once, and then I went to my room. Mom took Cam out for a special dinner while her husband and I got other stuff. I got a frozen pizza and he made sandwiches.

He confronted his mom about how much time she spends with Cam.

After they moved in, mom spent a lot of time with Cam. She still spent time with me. But she seemed so excited to spend time with Cam, and I never saw her show that same excitement for me. I asked my mom why she was so much more excited about being with Cam ,and she told me that was the green eyed monster talking and she wasn’t more excited to spend time with Cam. I brought it up a few more times, but mom always said it was just my jealousy talking. And I was/am jealous but I don’t think I’m seeing things.

It’s not just time, it’s also gifts.

She spoils Cam and goes out of her way to get Cam gifts. She boasts about all the stuff she does too, and I never hear her mention me, which mom said was because I’m older and that she has mentioned me some of the time.

His mom wants him to cancel his birthday plans so she can spend time with Cam.

My mom was supposed to take me to this place in November to celebrate my birthday. It’s a limited time thing happening so we can’t do it another time. Yesterday mom sat me down after school and asked me to reschedule our plans so she can take Cam to a concert on that day because Cam will be with her grandparents the other days her thing is on. I freaked out and asked mom how she could make me give up something for Cam because she knows she can’t reschedule our plans. I told her I knew she liked Cam more and I never should have tried talking to her before because this stuff was just all the proof. My mom told me to calm down and she said she was ashamed of my reaction. She told me I was too old to be acting like that and getting so jealous of sharing her. AITA?

I would be upset too. It’s her son’s birthday. He should take priority.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader suggests asking the mom to explain herself.

Here’s another suggestion that probably wouldn’t go over well…

Another reader suggests another response to OP’s mother.

This reader thinks he needs to substitute friends for family.

It’s really too bad how the mom can’t seem to see that she’s pushing her son away.

She’ll probably realize it when it’s too late to fix it.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.