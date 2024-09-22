Health Advocate Explains Why Olipop Soft Drinks Have More Fiber Than Most People Can Handle

I’ve personally never had an Olipop soda before…and, after hearing what this TikTokker had to say, I’m not sure if I ever will.

His name is Magilian and he posted a video where he talked to viewers about how the soda brand might give the digestive systems of Americans a hard time.

Magilian started his video with a stitch from another TikTok user who complained that he had to spend a lot of time in the bathroom after drinking two Olipops in one day.

Magilian said, “You wanna know something crazy? The average American only gets about 15 grams of fiber a day. The recommended dose is about 25 to 30 grams a day.”

He added, “All the fiber is usually taken away through the processing of our foods.”

Magilian told viewers that a can of Olipop has 9 grams of fiber and that Americans aren’t used to a heavy dose.

He explained, “If you pop in two of these bad boys within a four-hour window, you’re getting more fiber than the average American, and your body is not used to it.”

Magilian recommended that Americans should increase their daily fiber intake but they need to do it gradually.

