Her Awful Boss Forgot Her Own Rules, So She Fired Her Best Employee And The Staff Told Patrons Why When They Asked Where She Was

Boss fires best employee because of my compliance The owners of the restaurant where I worked constantly barked orders and got mad about even the most petty of details. One, who I’ll call Karen, yelled at me once because I hadn’t turned all the coffee cups handles so that they were pointing in the same direction. Karen said that from now on we would keep all big denominations ($50 or more) hidden under the main compartment of the till.

From the moment she said it I knew it was another nit-picky rule that she’d forget about straight away, so of course what else should I do but follow orders! So the next day she did forget, accused my coworker Jessica of stealing the $50 and fired her on the spot! Jessica had called me from the parking lot to say goodbye. We were both glad she didn’t have to work in that nightmare place anymore.

Later I helped Karen realize that $50 was exactly where it should be. They’d lost their longest-serving and best employee for no reason. I made sure to tell our regular customers, who took the time to get to know the staff by name, what had happened when they asked where lovely Jessica had gone. Many stopped coming in unless it was my shift, having seen the real personalities of the bosses. They tipped the staff more too. I left after I saved enough money.

