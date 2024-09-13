Her Family Kept “Forgetting” To Close The Baby Doors At Home, So This Wife Installed Alarms At Every Baby Door To Remind Her Family That They Need To Close Them

If there’s one thing moms know intimately, it’s having to clean up other people’s messes – and the frustration that comes along with it.

This woman’s family acted like her rules about the baby gates were annoying suggestions, so she decided to make her point a little more forcefully.

Her solution was pretty alarming but it sure was a creative way out.

Check out the full story!

Bought an alarm to go off whenever someone leaves the baby gate open I’m cackling right now. My teenager and husband are constantly leaving the baby gates I have installed on the stairs and door to the mudroom open.

She just wasn’t going to clean all the time!

The dog will then go into the mudroom and eat the cat litter, or she’ll pee on the carpeted landing or go up to our room to get into our trash or the diaper pail. It drives me bananas. Making them clean it up doesn’t seem to deter them from constantly forgetting to shut the gates.

The teenager tries but it doesn’t work!

My teenager maintains that they don’t leave the gate open. So I bought one of those window alarms that has a separate magnet and then the main unit, so when you separate them, it alarms that the window is open.

She found her way around the problem.

You can put these things just about anywhere, such as doors, fridge or freezer, cabinets, etc. You can also set a delay, which is what I did so it isn’t alarming just from someone walking through. Currently upstairs with the toddler for a nap and heard the teenager go down the stairs. Aaaaand 30 seconds later the alarm starts going off.

They had a laughing fit at the little prank!

I sent them laughing face emojis and they just said “die” (I responded with a kissy face and offered to turn it up louder if they’d like me to!) but I’m sitting here trying not to wake the baby up from laughing.

There is some fun left!

I didn’t tell my husband I bought these alarms so I can’t wait for him to come home and find out about them too… 😂

It would have been fun to know how the husband reacted.

Check out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks the alarm timings are a little inconvenient.

Everyone wants a similar alarm for very different reasons!

Ouch! Dealing with such noise for too long can be daunting!

This user shares how alarms are at their workplace.

Another applause story for the alarming idea!

The crowd loves this petty revenge and so do we!

Moms deserve a little justice now and then.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.