Her Friend Was A New Mom And Always Refused Invitations Or Brought Her Baby Along, So She Decided To Not Invite Her To Her Engagement Party

It’s a known fact of life that friends come and go, and trying to hold on to a relationship that’s not working anymore can only make things worse.

In this story, we hear from a woman who shares that since her friend had a child, she has become quite absent from her life.

In the end, she just didn’t feel comfortable inviting her to her engagement party.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not inviting my friend to my engagement dinner since she never shows up after she became a parent? So I have a friend group from college; this is about “Millie”. Millie married and had a kid about two years ago. The problem is that she always turns down invitations. At the beginning I was understanding. She is a new parent who just doesn’t have time to meet up.

So far, it seems normal.

Over time it got tiring though; I don’t understand why it is so difficult to leave to get brunch one day. She has a partner, it shouldn’t be difficult to be gone for a few hours. She has missed event after event. The times she does appear she will make a big deal about changing the outing so her baby can join. The last time I saw her was around Christmas. So I got engaged and I was having a dinner to celebrate. I decided not to invite her, since she has turned down so many invitations. I also didn’t want to deal with her trying to change the event or bringing the baby.

Sounds fair enough and totally understandable.

The dinner happened two nights ago and I got a call yesterday from Millie.

Oh no.

She was upset that she wasn’t invited and saw the event picture online. I explain that she never comes to events and I saw her last Christmas. She told me that I was being unfair and that she would have made time for the party.

But then she would probably bring the baby with her, right?

We went in circles for a bit and it turned into an argument. She basically told me that I was being extremely unfair and I won’t understand because I am not a parent. I told her if she actually cared she would have showed up to events. A few hours every month shouldn’t be that difficult. AITA?

Awkward situation.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

True!

Maintaining friendships requires effort from both parties!

The line before parenthood and after always seems to split friends.

