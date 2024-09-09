Her Grandma Has Been Telling The Same Story About Her For Years, So Her Granddaughter Finally Called Her Out For Being Hypocritical

Sometimes people don’t realize when they’re being hypocritical.

In today’s story, a granddaughter takes the first opportunity she gets to point out her grandmother’s hypocrisy.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

What’s a little revenge among family? Just happened and had to post. For some background: When I was little I was one of those prissy kids who would tattle. I’m not proud and am grateful I grew out of it.

OP shares a story from her childhood…

Anyway, back when I was about five my grandma was brushing my hair when she dropped the brush, muttering “Shoot!” Apparently I misheard and informed her in no uncertain terms that “My mother would not appreciate you using that language around me.” Grandma’s been eating out on that story for over thirty YEARS. Yes, it’s as mortifying as it sounds.

Years later, grandma made a similar mistake.

Yesterday I got my payback. My mom was talking about something and used the word ‘frickin’ for emphasis, and grandma called her on it. She made a joke about washing mom’s mouth out with soap (mind you she’s almost ninety and mom’s in her sixties) and teased her about using inappropriate language.

Mom and grandma went back and forth about whether or not OP’s mom cursed.

Mom argued back that she said frick, which is not a curse. Grandma countered that it was a stand-in for the curse and everyone knows what she meant, so it was just as bad. I saw my chance.

OP called grandma out on her hypocrisy.

“So grandma, if the stand-in for a curse is as bad as the curse, that means I was right to chide you for saying ‘shoot’ when I was a kid!” The look on grandma’s face when she realized she had no defense… priceless.

I wonder if the grandma ever brought up the hair brush story again.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader can’t believe how long OP waited to get revenge.

Another reader doesn’t even consider this revenge.

This reminds another person of something her daughter would do.

The story wouldn’t have had the same effect if grandma had hearing loss!

Now grandma has a new story to tell, except she probably won’t tell it.

