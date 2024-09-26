Her Late Husband Didn’t Leave A Will, So She’s Using All Of Their Assets To Enjoy Life. Now Her Daughter Is Trying To Force Her To Give Up Some Inheritance, Even Though She Didn’t Attend The Funeral Or Call After Her Dad Passed.

Money can certainly bring out the worst in people.

AITAH for cashing out, enjoying life, and not giving anything to daughter? I (f57) lost my husband of 25 years last year. We have a daughter (f24) who’s married for 2 years. My son passed away after her marriage and it has been hell ever since. Our relationship with our daughter was very good and without any incidents before her marriage. She was sweet and loving, and was a great daughter overall. She got married to the man of her choice (SIL: son in law). After that it has all been downhill. She stopped coming to our house, stopped responding to our texts and calls, going almost NC.

We weren’t rich, although my husband had a lot of assets, they haven’t been liquidated. When he died, he didn’t leave a will, because it was so unexpected. After his death, my dear daughter didn’t even attend his funeral, nor in any other functions. She didn’t even call to ask how i was. Barely 6 months after my hubby’s passing she and sil barged into our house and brought with them a lawyer, who told me to sign on some documents, and a blank sheet. I know the legal processes and am not ignorant. I asked her what was in that docs.

Idk what I did, but here she was, demanding me to sign some unknown docs and a blank sheet and not answering any questions.

I asked the lawyer what it was about. He said it was for transferring all the assets in her and sil’s name. I said no.

Here it got violent. She attacked me and I had to scream for help. I didn’t call the cops but told her to get out before I did. She was adamant about me signing and tried to take my thumb impression. At this point my neighbors had come over and had witnessed pretty much the last part of forcing. My neighbor, bless his heart physically kicked them out. After this i was shaken and very hurt. I don’t know what i did and i was honestly scared for my life.

She kept sending me messages, tho not threatening cause maybe her lawyer told her so. She kept on sending sweet messages, thanking me for making her the beneficiary, transferring all assets to her etc. I was disgusted. A week of harassment later, i decided i had enough, i wanted out. So i met my lawyer. He said since there was no will, i was the sole owner of all assets and could do as i wish.

Long story short, i sold everything, made 8 figures, bought a new house in a place I’d always wanted to be, far from everyone. Now i plan to enjoy the rest of my life travelling, and generally doing things i haven’t been able to do, but which I’ve always wanted to do. I recently heard through the gossip vine that my daughter tried to start litigation against me shortly after i sold and left, but it fell through, as everything was in my name now. She now wants to meet me and is pressuring her lackeys to contact me and make me meet her. I said no. I don’t understand why she did that, because it was all going to be hers anyway. They don’t know where i am presently, and I’d prefer to keep it that way. I’m NC with her and sil, and don’t have social media except reddit. AITA?

It sounds like the mom is going to have the ultimate retirement, but it’s too bad it’s at the expense of a relationship with her daughter.

