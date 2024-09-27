Her Neighbor Gifted Her Items She Thought She Would Want, But Now She’s Upset She Decided To Sell Them Instead

When you pick up free stuff from neighbors, there’s an unspoken “neighborly” code, right?

Well, one woman grabbed a few things from her neighborhood’s freebie stash, but instead of paying it forward, she cashed in by selling the items online.

Naturally, when her neighbor found out, things got a little… awkward.

AITA for reselling items that were given to me for free? I (28F) live in a very large neighborhood. We have a neighborhood Facebook group and people sell and giveaway items on there very frequently. I have two small children that grow out of things quickly, so I’ve grabbed a few bags of free clothes, shoes, and toys. Once my kids grow out of those, I sometimes sell them on FB marketplace.

Recently a neighbor saw my listing and reached out to ask if this was the item she gave to me for free. I said yes, and she said I should have posted the item in our neighborhood group for free first before trying to sell it. She called me a scammer and said what I was doing wasn’t very neighborly. I told her that I used the item for several months and wasn’t scamming anyone.

I didn’t see anything wrong with making a few dollars here and there. I have given away several things to our neighbors that I didn’t want to go through the effort of selling and I honestly don’t care what they do with them. I understand that it may be the “neighborly” thing to try and find someone that can use them first before selling but I don’t think I’m an a***hole. In my opinion (which may be wrong, that’s why I’m posting this) if someone gives away something for free, it’s out of their hands once someone picks it up. So AITA for selling items that were given to me for free?

Maybe profiting off your neighbor’s generosity isn’t exactly the vibe the group was going for.

This person on Reddit thinks this was a pretty sleazy move.

And this person explains why.

This person gives it a double thumbs down.

Free stuff for the kids? Cool.

Selling it for a profit? Not-so-neighborly after all.

