Her Partner Went Out For Dinner So She Cooked Dinner For A Friend. Now He’s Upset She Didn’t Save Him Any.

AITA for not making my partner food when I made food? I originally thought this was no big deal but now I’m second-guessing myself. Yesterday, my partner (23M) went out for dinner with his friend, and I (22F) had the idea of preparing some food for myself. I was thinking of making some sort of barbecue marinated tofu, and I mentioned something about how I would experiment with tofu or something like that while driving him to the restaurant, and that there might be an experiment waiting for him at home.

Ooh la la.

He didn’t seem very interested and responded fairly noncommittally. I thought that if I made enough, I could set aside a portion for him whenever he got back, but since he didn’t seem that interested, no big deal. The catch is: we’re in the middle of moving, and some of the ingredients are at our other place. While stopping by there to grab what I needed, I ran into a mutual friend/roommate of ours who happened to also be hungry. They suggested coming back with me to the other place and having some food as well, and I had no problem with it, so I said sure.

This isn’t going to end well, is it?

We ended up cooking some BBQ tofu, nothing special. The food was ready right around when my partner called asking me to pick him and his friend up. In a hurry to meet them, our mutual friend and I just basically divvied what we made into two bowls, wrapped them up, and brought them with us. My partner didn’t seem to care when they noticed the food we had. After we got back home, while my partner was in the shower, I decided to make some food. On the drive back home, my partner had mentioned he wasn’t hungry, so I figured I didn’t need to ask, and cooked some plain pasta and added some jarred Pomodoro sauce to it. When my partner saw the food, he asked me why I didn’t ask him if he wanted some before starting to make the food. I replied that he said he wasn’t hungry, but if he wanted, I could make more pasta.

Lol.

He said it was normal in his family to ask if someone wanted a portion before they started making something. He was upset that I had made meals twice in the day without caring to ask or save some for him. He also said that when I had said “there might be an experiment waiting for you when you get back,” he had assumed I would save a portion for him. I thought he would not care since the first time, he was already out getting food with his friend, and the second time, he had said he wasn’t hungry earlier.

Like bro, you just ate.

When I brought this up to him, his response was “that was an hour ago!” and he said I should have asked regardless. Admittedly, when he called to request a pickup, I was just focused on quickly packing up and getting to the car, and forgot in my haste to set aside a third portion. At the start of this, I thought you didn’t need to ask before making yourself food if others wanted any, but now I’m not really sure. I’m kind of terrible at telling how to behave in situations like this and the way I grew up certainly did not encourage asking about food like this. AITA? How do I make this right?

While the partner’s intentions were good, the oversight of not offering or saving food for their partner led to a tiff.

Reddit thinks the boyfriend is a dingbat.

Like think about this:

People think he needs to learn to communicate better.

Plus, it’s not like he brought her anything after going out to eat.

Turns out, forgetting to share your culinary creations might just cook up a side of drama.

But both of these people seem to eat a lot, if you ask me.

