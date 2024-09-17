His Girlfriend’s Twelve-Year-Old Sister Compulsively Hid His Things, But He Wasn’t Buying It And Called Her Out

Some kids act out a lot and pull pranks because they enjoy it and know they can get away with it.

The kid in this story certainly does, but she’s convinced her older sister that nothing can be done to stop her.

Find out what the kid has been up to, and how the poster handled things.

AITA for telling my girlfriend her sister is acting like a brat and I don’t care that she’s a kid? I’ve been visiting my girlfriend’s house and her 12-year old sister has stolen my phone, my keys, my watch, etc. She likes to hide my stuff and gives me clues on where to find it all. One time my phone was behind the fridge…

The others seem to egg her on.

My girlfriend and her family seem to find this charming and adorable, but I find it really annoying. Her sister justifies it by saying she deserves my stuff more and I can win it back. I just find it bizarre her parents aren’t really doing anything about it. I don’t get this at all because I wasn’t like this and kids can know how to behave. But I also grew up with Asian parents, who are pretty strict especially when it comes to inappropriate behavior around guests.

It doesn’t seem likely to stop.

So I told her that I don’t care if she’s a kid. She needs to stop stealing my stuff and give back what she stole. My girlfriend said she thinks I’m being unreasonable expecting her sister to act like she’s an adult. She said she’ll talk to her parents but it’s “hard” to get her to behave because she’s so young.

AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

I bet they’ll be shocked when she starts getting suspended or put in jail.

That would get the message across!

I wouldn’t waste those resources to make a point. If he can’t get them back, he can file a report.

Can you imagine dealing with this nonsense at holidays? (Shudders)

This is a good rule. Teaching boundaries is so important.

I was never like this as a kid.

My sister wasn’t either.

