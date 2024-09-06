His Manager Forbid Him From Taking His Phone And Computer On Vacation, But When A Work Crisis Happened The Company Spent A Fortune To Ship It To Him

Sometimes managers cut off their nose to spite their face.

You are not to take the company phone and hardware wherever you go. Sure, okay. End up spending $6k to get those to me in an emergency. An IT manager told me to never take the company phone and hardware along with me where I go. It is supposed to go between my residence and the office and nowhere else. A few weeks later, I took my paid time off (PTO) and did not take any of the company hardware along with me.

It doesn’t take long for the IT manager’s rule to turn things south.

While I was away, an all hands on deck situation arose. My manager was ****** at me not being able to answer the company phone. She had to get me on my own phone, and she had to go through some of my work friends for my personal phone, since I was pretty good at not giving out my personal contact info to people at work. She was mad at me for not having the company hardware with me, so I told her the IT manager had forbidden it.

A resolution emerges for now and the future.

By 8pm, I get my company phone, computer and other hardware shipped to me. I also get two emails. One email approving the extended PTO, for this intrusion. Second email from my dept head X stated that some employees were supposed to have their company hardware with them, even on PTO. The IT manager was CCd on both. When I got back, I found out that the IT manager had been demoted.

