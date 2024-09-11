His Neighbor Was Stealing Small Items In The Neighborhood, So This Man Devised A Plan To Make Him Stop For Good

There are a lot of neighbors you probably want to avoid, but absolutely no one wants to live next door to a thief.

What’s worse is that they think they can get away with it.

This man’s friend saw an “open” opportunity to get back at his stealing neighbors and definitely took advantage.

Read on to find out!

Steal my stuff, I’ll steal your door. A friend of mine had issues with his one of his neighbours. They were noisy, continuously drunk, or lifted.

The neighbors were stealing their stuff, too.

They believed they were untouchable, and stole really minor things like potted plants, bins, benches, and garden furniture. Basically anything that was easily moved and not screwed down. After many times of lifting the fence panels up and taking back the items that they took, he got annoyed with the balls on them and the lack of any real police response.

They were having another party.

Middle of the summer, they had a habit of having “parties” with loud music until all hours, and generally roaming around the local area and causing trouble. My mate had nipped home during his break, and noticed that the front door was open, and one of the “parties” was going on in the rear of the house. At that time, he worked as a day labourer for independent carpenter.

So, his friend devised a plan.

A plan was hatched. They opened the rear doors of their plain white van. He ran over with an impact driver and proceeded to remove the screws from the hinges, steal the door, throw it in the van, and drive off.

And now the neighbor is doorless.

Plan accomplished. They dumped the door in an onsite skip. When he returned that evening, the door was still missing. It was replaced the next morning with a palette and a mattress stuck behind it. Eventually, someone probably stole a piece of chip board and that was screwed in place.

What a petty revenge!

Let’s see what others have to say about this.

If you’re gonna steal, make sure to lock your doors.

Your neighbors might decide to come for you.

