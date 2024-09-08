His Son Went To A Sleepover At A Friend’s House, But The Friend’s Mother Sent Him Home When He Talked About His Non-Traditional Birth

In today’s story, one teen’s question leads to his friend getting kicked out of his home.

AITA for let my son talking about his origin? I (39M) and my husband (40M) are a gay couple. This is relevant because our son (15m) is a “test tube” (born due to in vitro fertilization) baby, which is unfortunately related to the story. My husband and I have taught him since he was a little kid that he doesn’t have to be ashamed of this, it’s completely normal that he has two fathers. After a while, this “test tube” thing became a running joke in our household.

A few weeks ago, he had a sleepover at a close friend’s house. After a few hours, the friend’s mother called me desperately to go get my son. I thought something there was an emergency. When I got there, the woman started screaming that my son is teaching her child bad things, has a bad influence on him, is teaching him to sin, etc.

It turned out that my son’s friend asked him how he had two fathers, and my son explained to him, and the mother heard this. The bottom line is that now my family is no longer welcome in her house or near her children.

I didn’t apologize and neither did my son, because it wasn’t his fault (in my opinion and in my partner’s opinion). However, when I told some acquaintances, they said that our child should have been forbidden to explain the test tube baby thing to others because it could make them uncomfortable. So Aita that i let him talked about this?

