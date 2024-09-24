Horrible Boss Refused To Make An Effort For His Employee’s Birthday, But Expected The Employee To Make The Boss’s 50th Birthday Special. They Declined.

Respect and favors are mostly a two way thing.

AITA for refusing to organize anything for my bosses 50th birthday. We work in hospitality. There are only 6 staff. It’s fallen on to my shoulders to organize things like birthday cards, retirements etc. We usually do a collection from staff and our regular customers, buy a card, flowers and a gift. I don’t mind doing it, I like surprising people with a presentation of the gifts etc.

We don’t do this for every birthday, just the big ones. In the last couple of years we’ve had a staff member turn 60, one turn 30 and two retirements. We’ve always made a big fuss. I’m turned 40 last year. I took a week off to go away for a few days with family and then returned to work.

My boss casually strolled past me and said ‘don’t expect any cards or anything. We haven’t done anything for you.’ I hadn’t been expecting the effort I normally go to but I did expect a card from them all. I spoke to my co-workers about what my boss had said, mainly cos I thought it was really callous and cold. We all get along really well and we’re good friends so it was a bit of a surprise.

The most senior of my co-workers (f61) told me that she doesn’t know how to organize a card or a collection because that’s my department so she didn’t do anything. I told her the least I expected was a card from everyone and she said ‘I’m no good at stuff like that’ and that I’m the one who usually does that stuff so it’s unfortunate. She blamed my boss and said he should have done it.

When I asked my boss why he hadn’t done anything for me he said it’s my co-workers responsibility to organize something. He said he did think it was weird that they forgot but said he’s not here to remind them. Fast forward to this year.

He tells me he’s taking a month for his 50th later in the year and that when he comes back he expects to come back to a massive fuss. He’s expecting a huge collection because he’s the boss so our customers should chip in lots for him. I told him I’m not having anything to do with organizing anything for him. Nobody made an effort for me so I’m not making an effort for anyone else’s anymore.

He said it’s about giving and not taking and that I’m being selfish and that he’ll be furious if nothing happens. I told him he’ll be furious then. He said I shouldn’t do things for other people because I expect things in return. I told him it was selfish of him to expect people to make an effort to celebrate him when he does nothing for other people. I told him that it wasn’t about them not doing anything for me. I wouldn’t have brought it up if he hadn’t pulled me aside and told me that none of them had bothered.

It’s not like they forgot, they just chose to do nothing. He just keeps saying it’s about giving and not receiving. I told him it’s a bizarre thing to say by someone who never gives but always receives. He reminds me on a weekly basis of the stuff he wants. I keep telling him to speak to someone else.

He thinks it’s my job to remind someone else to do it. He thinks I’m just pretending I’m not doing anything.

