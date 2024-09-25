Husband Asks Wife Not To Sing A Song He Once Loved But Is Growing Tired Of, So She Finds A Clever Way To Keep Singing While Still Complying With His Request

Everyone has that one song they just can’t help but sing along to.

For this woman, it was every time the song played. When her husband made a request for her to tone it down, she found a playful way to comply without missing a beat.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I won’t sing the WHOLE song… I’ve always loved the song “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows, and part of that love comes from how much I enjoy singing along.

She just couldn’t resist every time it came on.

My husband was on a Counting Crows kick a few months back and the song came on. I gleefully sang the whole thing.

The husband wasn’t as impressed, though.

He was a bit bothered after and said he liked the song a lot too, and it would be nice if I didn’t sing the whole song every time it was on.

She was happy to comply…

My malicious compliance happened the next time we heard the song, on a drive back home from an event. I kept my word and didn’t sing the whole song, instead singing every “Mr. Jones” mention (and only the “Mr. Jones” mentions) through the whole song.

At least one of them got a kick out of it!

It was a fun experiment actually, I highly recommend it. He hasn’t complained about me and the song since.

She only did what he asked!

What did Reddit think?

This redditor and her husband are a match made in heaven.

This redditor thinks all the haters should cut their loved ones some slack!

Perhaps opposites don’t attract after all.

If it was up to this user, everyone would be singing in the car!

Ultimately, her playful twist brought some levity to what could have been a tense encounter.

Sometimes a little humor is the best way to keep harmony in a relationship.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.