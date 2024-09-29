Husband Expressed His Disagreement With A Family Tradition, And Now His In-Laws Are Flipping Out And Calling Him A Jerk

Family traditions are not always bad, except when the in-laws are trying to overstep the parents’ choices and authority over their children.

This husband disagrees with a particular tradition wherein the children call their grandparents “dad” and “mom,” too.

But the moment he expressed his feelings about it, his in-laws flipped out!

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my wife that I don’t want my daughter to call her grandfather dad? So, I (34M) and my wife (34F) have a 4-year-old together. My wife’s family has this weird tradition of calling the grandparents mom and dad and adding their names at the end. So, for example, Dad Juan is the grandfather and Dad Jose is the father. At first I wasn’t ok with the idea, but my wife insisted on doing that.

This man thinks the tradition is weird and confusing for the children.

After a year, I noticed that my in-laws really started to believe they had parenting-level authority over my kid. And I saw that my nephews and nieces treated their aunts and uncles like equals and their parents as if they were another aunt and uncle, which didn’t sit well with me.

His daughter got confused when asked about her “daddy’s” gift.

The breaking point for me was yesterday. When my wife asked my kid to pick a birthday gift for her daddy and my kid asked me what would her grandpa like for his birthday. The gift was for me.

So he raised this issue with his wife.

I sat down with my wife and told her my concerns about this issue, and told her that I don’t want my kid to confuse me with her grandfather. And I don’t want my kid to go in the same path her other cousins are. She said she’ll think about it and that was that.

But it got the to her parents, and now, they’re losing it.

The next morning, my wife went to her parents’ house. Less than an hour later, her parents called me very angrily, telling me that how I dared to even question their traditions. That I’m a jerk, and that my kid will call them mom and dad whether I like it or not because it’s tradition, and because they are not sure if I’m going to be on my daughter’s life always. I think my point is valid but then again, am I being a jerk for not wanting my kids to call her grandparents mom and dad?

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

This user makes a good point.

Here’s another insightful comment.

Same with this one.

This user finds the situation insane.

Finally, this one agrees that it’s very confusing.

They get to raise their kids and now, you get to raise yours.

Yes, according to your own rules and traditions.

