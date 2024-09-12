Husband Treated His Wife Like A Servant And Then Cheated On Her, So One Of His Children Hatched A Plan To Keep Him In The Dark And Vanish From His Life

Divorce can be devastating for children, but it can be even worse when one the parents has an affair.

In today’s story, one dad cheats on his wife, and one of the children comes up with a clever way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Dad cheated on my mum and refused to leave the family home. A few years back, my dad had an affair with my mum’s distant family member. When we found out he became defensive and refused to apologise or leave the family home.

OP’s dad relied on his wife a lot.

I’ve never seen my mum so broken before. She did everything for my father. Cleaned, cooked, taxes, phone calls, everything. She was practically his assistant. He was very dependent on my mum (the man literally doesn’t even go food shopping/drive anywhere but to work alone).

OP came up with a way to get revenge.

I wanted some sort of revenge, but I’m far from a confrontational person, and my mum just wanted us away from the whole thing. So, after asking him to leave the house to give my mum space, to which he refused, I took out all the lightbulbs in every room of the house.

It sounds like the revenge is at work years later.

We packed our bags that day while he was at work and moved in with my grandparents. From what my cousin has told me, he still hasn’t replaced all the lightbulbs and it’s been years on. Cheat on my mum, I will steal your lightbulbs.

It’s crazy that the dad has never replaced the lightbulbs! He sounds pretty lazy.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader loves how OP got revenge.

Here’s a suggestion for even more revenge…

This reader thinks the dad must not eat very much.

Another person is glad the mom moved out.

This guy got exactly what was coming to him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.