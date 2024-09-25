‘If it’s on the outside, it’s on the inside.’ – Mechanic Shows What Happened To A Ford Truck That Didn’t Have Its Oil Changed Regularly

I don’t understand why some folks don’t change the oil in their vehicles as directed…because all it does is lead to a lot of problems!

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the important of getting their oil changed.

The worker said the video is a reminder for folks to get their oil changed as he worked on a Ford truck.

He said, “I would be willing to say they’re probably going at least 7,000 to 10,000 mile intervals on the oil change.”

He added that he thinks the owner needs to change the oil in the truck every 5,000 miles and he added that if the truck sits idly for 8 to 10 hours a day, he recommends 2,000 to 3,000 miles for a change.

He said, “Believe it or not, when your engine is idling, it is deteriorating your oil.”

The mechanic added, “All of that build-up and gunk, if it’s on the outside, it’s on the inside,” he said.

He explained that the engine has small, mechanical parts that, in this case, were covered in gunk.

He said, “Everything is full of that same gunk all because you can’t do a simple oil change when it’s supposed to be done.”

Check out the video.

And this is what folks had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And one TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Don’t forget to get your oil changed!