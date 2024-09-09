‘I’m so embarrassed.’ – TSA Stops An Airline Passenger Because He’s Carrying A Lot Of SPAM And They Can’t Stop Laughing

There is no shortage of stories about nightmarish experiences with the TSA if they check your bags.

But every now and then you hear a wholesome TSA story that makes flying almost sound like fun.

Traveller and TikToker @joellibedny is “Sorry not sorry” for the unusual reason he got some special attention while going through screening.

He unabashedly adores SPAM, the processed meat in a can.

It has been made fun of for decades as an inferior, low brow snack, but it’s not a guilty pleasure for Joel or, as it turns out, for the TSA agent.

“It’s not regular flavor, right?” he asks Joel. “No they’re the special flavor,” he responds.

The question comes after Joel says he is “So embarrassed” about his case of SPAM as the TSA moves the bag and it makes a comical thud.

As he brings out each of the cases, the agent notes the different flavors and says “We don’t have any of those here.”

No wonder Joel brought them home from his trip!

Joel laughs a lot through their friendly bonding over SPAM.

At the end is a shot Joel took of a SPAM section in a gift shop.

The AI audio says “Made it through security and found this.”

It’s a perfect cap to Joel’s trip.

Watch the full video.

Here’s what people are saying.

There was a lot of enthusiasm for the meat. It kind of grossed me out.

This made me laugh because unboxing videos are so popular.

Never ending meat in a can!

This one I can understand. Mmmm pizza dipping sauce. Pizza Pizza pizza is indeed not great.

I like how they were geeking out over it like they’re action figures.

I adore dill pickle juice, so who am I to judge?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!