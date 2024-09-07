‘It can stain some people’s teeth and can make teeth staining worse.’ – Concerned Mom Warns People About Using Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste

All toothpastes are not created equal…

You probably already knew that, but you might not know that some toothpaste can actually cause damage.

That’s the truth, according to a woman named Julia who talked about this issue on TikTok.

Julia said, “I just found out that Crest toothpaste stains your teeth. I don’t know if everyone knew this already, and I’m the last one to find out. I don’t think it’s a really well-known thing.”

She continued, “I had noticed my 5-year-old his teeth started getting really stained over the last few months when we bought this new toothpaste.”

Julia added that her child’s dentist made a comment about their teeth.

Julia continued, “It turns out Crest, especially the Pro-Health line, but I checked all of our toothpaste tubes, and all of them have switched from using sodium fluoride to stannous fluoride. It says right on there that it can stain some people’s teeth and can make teeth staining worse.”

She advised, “If your teeth are kinda yellowish and you’ve been trying to whiten them, and it’s not working, it’s probably your toothpaste.”

Here’s her video.

In what reality would a company like Crest want to make a product that STAINS people’s teeth?

What is going on in the business world these days?!

