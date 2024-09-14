Management Implemented A Strict Protocol About Lost And Found Items, So This Employee Documented An Unopened Bag Of M&M’s Peanuts

Some workplace policies are ridiculously unnecessary—not to mention a waste of time.

In this man’s company, management implemented a long and superfluous rule about documenting every lost and found item.

So he did exactly that when he found an unclaimed bag of chocolate candies.

Document ALL found item? Ok! So, this was a few years ago (I’m still at the job, so I’m not putting the company name). But they had gotten a wild hair up their upper management that every lost and found item must be followed with a 2-page incident report (cover letter and narrative). Also it’s a bit long.

I asked for clarification, and got a snarky response back with, “Yes, every item.” Copy that! I saved the emails and waited.

The following day, I find a computer (that obviously needs documentation). Then I find an unopened bag of family-size M&M’s peanuts. I take pictures of it, location, write out the first page of what site I’m on, contract I’m working at, and the specific location. I printed it all out, and turned it in.

I got a stern email saying that I wasn’t supposed to waste their time with a bag of food. Well, you DID say if I found anything. They decided to rewrite the email, saying high-ticket items like cells, tablets, etc.

LOL. Makes sense.

People are curious about the M&Ms.

This user thinks there’s a low-grade office war going on.

This! Many can relate.

He’s just following the protocol.

We don’t play when it comes to candy.

