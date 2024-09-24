Margaritaville Cruise Traveller Talked About How Things Went From Bad To Worse On Her Trip. – ‘Charge us a $500 bill for a makeup stain.’

I’m kind of surprised that people are still going on cruises at this point…

Between sickness, bad weather, and the many horror stories we hear about what goes on, it seems like folks would be avoiding cruise ships in droves.

But here we go again…

A woman named Nasheka posted a brief video on TikTok and let viewers know about an incident on a cruise ship that upset her.

Nasheka was on a Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise and she said that crew members tried to make her pay $500 for a makeup stain.

And, to make matter matters worse, they threatened to arrest her if she didn’t pay up.

The text overlay on Nasheka’s video reads, “When Jorge from Margaritaville Cruise said they would have us arrested because we refused to sign that we were authorizing them to charge us a $500 bill for a makeup stain that I used makeup remover to clean.”

@nana_sheka He went for the policy and we are that up too! That is how they make their money! ♬ original sound – KingNealo🇬🇾

Another day, another horror story about a cruise gone wrong.

