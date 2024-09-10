Nanny Is Sick And Doesn’t Respond To Her Employer’s After Hours Text Until The Morning. Now They’re Annoyed That It Took Her That Long Because It Put Them In A Bind.

When you’re staying home sick, the last thing you want to do is converse with your employer.

But they need to know what is going on with you.

See why the nanny in this story is in hot water because she didn’t think this concept applied to her.

AITA for not replying to my boss right away? I am a full-time nanny for a family. I picked up a nasty cold over the weekend (not COVID) and on Sunday afternoon I informed the family that I would not be coming in on Monday because I am sick.

Monday night, around 8pm, they texted me asking if I was coming in on Tuesday. I did not reply as I was in bed, tired, and sick, and it was not during business hours: 9am to 6pm. I texted them this morning at 9am and told them I would not be coming in today (Tuesday).

They were not happy that I took “too long” to reply. I reminded them that I am sick, and regardless of that, I do not like answering texts outside of business hours. This really angered them. They said they understand it can be a pain to deal with work outside of business hours, but they really needed to know about Tuesday so they could secure backup care. I understand this, but they should have texted me during my regular working hours. Not 8pm the night before. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

