Neighbor Refuses To Make His Dogs Stop Barking, So An Annoyed Neighbor Takes Out His Amps And Blasts Some Heavy Metal To Send Him A Message

Endless barking and yapping from neighborhood dogs could drive anyone crazy.

When polite requests failed to keep the piece, one resident decided to fight fire with fire.

Armed with a sound system and a taste for heavy metal, he cranked up the volume and made sure his neighbor heard his message loud and clear.

Read on for this noisy tale of petty revenge.

Neighbors dogs won’t stop barking at me when I’m in my backyard. My neighbors have small dogs and we have a chain link fence dividing our small back yards. It was impossible to sit out back without being accosted.

He’s mentioned it to the neighbor before, but a solution never stuck.

I asked them several times to do something and, to their credit, they did, but quickly stopped caring. Well I own few thousand dollars worth of sound equipment, enough to play a small venue.

So he hatches a plan to get back at his neighbor.

It took one single time of me setting it up and playing Cannibal Corpse so loud you couldn’t talk. My neighbor comes over confused and asks why it’s so loud.

The homeowner has a quick response ready for him.

I tell him (while “****** with a Knife” is blasting well over 100 dbs) I can’t hear my music over his dogs. So I figured I’d just crank it up, and I think I’m going to let it play all day.

The noisy neighbor finally got the hint.

In that moment, he realized the situation and since that day we’ve never had an issue. This was two years ago.

That’s pretty metal of them.

What did Reddit think?

It’s funny how little tolerance loud neighbors have for noise that isn’t their own.

This fellow fed-up neighbor harnessed the power of technology for their revenge.

It can feel satisfying to settle your own disputes.

When neglectful owners won’t train their dogs, sometimes you have to do it yourself, as this redditor discovered.

Thanks to a heavy metal intervention, the neighbor’s noise quickly quieted down.

Turns out sometimes you just have to let the music do the talking.

