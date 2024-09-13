Neighbor’s Ignorant Friend Parked In This Guy’s Parking Spot Without Permission, So He Ended Up Blocking The His Car In

People make mistakes all the time, but when those folks aren’t sorry enough, they sometimes pay for those mistakes in the most unexpected ways.

Neighbor’s friend parked in car spot, so I blocked him in and made him apologize. Used to live in a duplex with a double car park at the end of the driveway. 1 car spot for each resident. Anyway, neighbor had a friend over and decided they would take the spare spot next to the neighbor’s car.

I’ve come home after work to find someone in my car spot, so I did the only logical thing and parked directly behind them, blocking them from being able to reverse out of the tight driveway to go home. Content with my actions I went inside and told the wife my only hope was that they needed to leave before I did the next morning.

Sure enough about two hours later there was a soft knock at our door and a very sheepish man tried to explain he didn’t realize it was my park and he was very sorry. He asked could I please move my car?

I said sure and moved so he could leave. Never saw him again. It was extremely satisfying. I only wish I’d have been outside to see his face when he realized he’d goofed.

Lesson learned, never park in anyone’s driveway!

That’s according to the law of common courtesy, anyway.

