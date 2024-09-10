Orthodontist Warned People About Snow Diamond Series Whitening Strips, Which Others Are Claiming Can Rebuild Your Teeth. – ‘I just don’t want people to buy these and think that it’s gonna fix your cavities.’

The older I get, the more I realize how important my teeth are to my overall health…

So I love these kinds of informative videos!

An orthodontist named Dr. Sable posted a video on TikTok to warn viewers about a popular whitening strip that she claims isn’t exactly as advertised.

She started her TikTok by stitching to another video that featured a woman who told viewers about Snow Diamond Series Whitening Strips and she said the product “basically rebuilds your teeth” and she added that “the dentists are gatekeeping this.”

But she had some different thoughts on the subject…

Dr. Sable showed viewers a photo of a cavity-filled tooth and said that a white strip will not “magically regrow your tooth.”

She said that if a dentist sees a cavity in its very early stages forming on a tooth, they will typically watch it for six months and decide if the cavity needs to be filled.

That’s when a whitening strip can help fix a tiny cavity.

Dr. Sable said, “Basically, your dentist is seeing that the enamel has been eaten away a little bit by the bacteria, and you can rebuild that enamel or stop it from getting worse if you apply fluoride or nano-hydroxyapatite.”

She added, “I just don’t want people to buy these and think that it’s gonna fix your cavities and you don’t have to go to the dentist because that is not true.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual sounds like she’s doing it the right way.

Good to know!

Take care of those choppers!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!