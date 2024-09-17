‘Peek a boo, I see you!’ – Homeowner Talked About the Frightening Experience She Had With Her Security Camera System

I don’t have any home security cameras, but I know plenty of people who do and they seem pretty satisfied with them…

But maybe they haven’t experienced something like this yet…

A woman named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how things took a wrong turn when it came to her home security system.

Amanda explained that she has two security cameras on her home that she can view through an app.

Amanda said she was home one day and her husband heard music coming from somewhere.

She said her husband went to see where the music was coming from and, “Within about three seconds, that man was flying back up the stairs pale as a ghost. He said, ‘You’ve got to come down here’. I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ’It’s the camera, the camera’s weird.’”

The couple heard a man’s voice coming from a security camera and he was saying, “Peek a boo, I see you!”

Amanda said, “We had chills running down our spines. Oh, I’ve never been so scared.”

Amanda said they tried to move the camera so the man couldn’t see them but he kept laughing and moving it back.

They decided to take the cameras down because they were so unsettled by the incident.

Amanda said, “Needless to say, we threw the cameras away, and never again will I have a webcam in my house, ever.”

Creepy stuff!

Check out her video.

This is what people had to say about her video.

This viewer asked a question…

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this person nailed it.

Maybe home security cameras aren’t such a good idea…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.