Her Parents Demanded She Take Her Elder Sister And Hubby To A Concert She Planned To Go To With Friends, So She Got Them Tickets On The Opposite End Of The Arena

Some parents can get really possessive with their kids.

I CAN Go To The Concert, But My Sister Has To Go With? Ok That’s fine It was going to be my first concert. I was 16. Bon Jovi and Skid Row. There were so many people wanting to go that you had to get a linepass to even get in the line for tickets.

I was being allowed to go with my two best friends, which was a big deal, as I wasn’t allowed to do anything, ever. This was going to be HUGE!!!! 🙂

At the last minute, literally on the way to the line, I’m told “Your sister, her husband and your little sister are going with (you can’t be serious) , and you can ‘take it or leave it’. Well alright then..

Me and my two besties were dropped off to join the line and I was given money for 4 tickets to cover all of my family’s tickets. At some point during this long wait it occurs to us that we’ll all have to sit in our assigned seats, and neither I nor my friends want to hang out with my old sister her old husband (funny, looking back, how 25 seemed ancient) and little sister who honestly should not have been going in the first place.

MC: I get to the counter and ask for 3 tickets please. Complete the transaction. And then 3 more tickets please, as far away from the first 3 as you can get them 🙂 🙂

The cashier totally knew what was up and gave me 3 more on the complete other side of the arena. We never mentioned it and pretended to “realize” (ah what a bummer 🙁 on the way to the show.

They knew it was no coincidence but there was nothing to be done at that point. We rocked out like crazy people and I even got a tshirt! Good times were had by some 🙂

