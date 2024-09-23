September 23, 2024 at 7:22 pm

Restaurant Customer Was Charged a “Prep Fee” For Her Drink And She’s Not Happy. – ‘You charge $3 to shake the margarita?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@blondeswhoeat

I’m all for tipping bartenders and servers, but this is pretty ridiculous…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers quite a story about a recent night out of the town with friends.

Source: TikTok

She said she went out for food and drinks…and then the bill arrived…

She explained, “We got the bill, and I knew in my head that we only got like $150 worth of food, which was great. So how did we get to $530?”

The woman looked over her bill and noticed that every drink she and her friends ordered had a “prep” fee added to it.

For example, a $14 margarita someone ordered at her table had a $4 “prep” fee.

Source: TikTok

She said, “I was like, ‘What’s prep?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, it’s the shaking of the margarita.’ And I was like, ‘You charge $3 to shake the margarita?’”

Things went downhill from there…

A $32 drink had a $13 “prep” fee and she ended her video by saying, “$530, and $400 of that was alcohol. Pretty bad, right?”

Insanity!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@blondeswhoeat

Charging extra to “prep” aka SHAKE your drink is WILD! Or better yet.. a $70 margarita is wild! Has anyone ever seen this before? #dallas #dallasrestaurants #dallasfoodie #fypage

♬ original sound – Blondeswhoeat

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another person just doesn’t get it…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker couldn’t believe it.

Source: TikTok

Is there a fee yet for bartenders putting a straw in a drink?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter