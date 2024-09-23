Restaurant Customer Was Charged a “Prep Fee” For Her Drink And She’s Not Happy. – ‘You charge $3 to shake the margarita?’

I’m all for tipping bartenders and servers, but this is pretty ridiculous…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers quite a story about a recent night out of the town with friends.

She said she went out for food and drinks…and then the bill arrived…

She explained, “We got the bill, and I knew in my head that we only got like $150 worth of food, which was great. So how did we get to $530?”

The woman looked over her bill and noticed that every drink she and her friends ordered had a “prep” fee added to it.

For example, a $14 margarita someone ordered at her table had a $4 “prep” fee.

She said, “I was like, ‘What’s prep?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, it’s the shaking of the margarita.’ And I was like, ‘You charge $3 to shake the margarita?’”

Things went downhill from there…

A $32 drink had a $13 “prep” fee and she ended her video by saying, “$530, and $400 of that was alcohol. Pretty bad, right?”

Insanity!

Take a look at her video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Another person just doesn’t get it…

And this TikTokker couldn’t believe it.

Is there a fee yet for bartenders putting a straw in a drink?

