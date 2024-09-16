Rich Mom Gets Her Daughter A Designer Bag That She Flaunts Around Her Friends, So The Other Local Mothers Turned Against Them For Being Insensitive
by Sarrah Murtaza
Parenting is a tricky business, especially when you live around people coming from different social backgrounds.
This mother had no idea what she was getting herself into after she got her 8 year old a designer bag.
Of course every other girl in the class wants that bag now!
Find out how people turned against this mother-daughter duo over a crossbody bag!
AITA for getting my daughter a designer bag when not everyone in the group could afford it?
So, I’m part of a playdate group that my sister invited me to.
We’re all in the 30s-40s range and our daughters are in the 6-8 age range, but we’re all at different life stages.
She has a higher “social status”.
Out of the group, my husband works a lot and makes the most money.
While none of them are struggling (at least no one has outright said), we do have different budgets.
There hasn’t been any drama in the past two years until recently when one of the girls, Autumn (not her real name), got a purse and then everyone got a purse except for my daughter.
One of the girls became a trend setter in the group…
She’s two years younger than the other girls, so I didn’t know how to feel about getting her a brand-new purse, but I also didn’t want her to be left out.
Now, I only carry designer bags because I like the way they look, and because my daughter wants to be my mini-me, I bought us matching crossbody bags.
She thought no one would notice.
It was adorable!
I didn’t see a problem with it since kids can’t tell the difference, and when we were at our weekly playdate, no one said anything, so I figured no one cared…
Well, I was more than wrong when I checked the group chat.
Everyone was against a kid having designer bags.
All the other moms, including my sister, were texting me saying they felt like we were trying to show off that we had money, which felt unfair because they were the ones who always brought up bills and shopping for clothes, while I usually stayed out of the conversation.
Then Autumn’s mom texted that she was crying because she wanted the same bag for her approaching birthday now and they couldn’t afford it.
She isn’t sure how to respond to all of that.
And while I feel bad, I also think this is just a part of life.
Even my daughter doesn’t get everything she asks for because she sees it.
So am I the bad one in this situation?
Geez! Now that’s a tough one!
Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.
This user has drawn a middle ground of the story.
This commenter blames this girl for being a show off.
That’s blunt but true!
It’s always the intent! This person knows the mom knew what she was doing.
This person thinks the story is weird. Why would a kid need a designer bag?
While it’s okay to get what’s best for your child, a kid really doesn’t need a designer bag!
But if you’ve got the money, I guess it’s your business.
