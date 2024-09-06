Entitled Customer Insists On Getting A Much Lower Price On Her Food, So The Server Offers Her The Employee Discount As Revenge

An entitled customer is one of the hardest and most infuriating kinds to deal with, and anyone who has ever worked in the service industry has dealt with their fair share.

But it can also be satisfying, if you handle it right.

The customer in this story was particularly relentless.

You want the Employee Discount? Okay. I work at a pizza place and we had a deal on. A customer didn’t realize the deal only applied to pizzas, so she was mad about it.

She gave the staff member serious attitude.

So started majorly haggling. We go back and forth some with her trying to get the price lower, but eventually she demands I give her the employee discount. I smile as I know this would just make the order cost more.

But it got her nowhere.

She was outraged by the price and demanded to speak to the manager, who had been listening to the whole conversation. She ended up paying more, anyway.

Here’s what people are saying.

Karens want the fight more than what they’re asking for.

Good to know! Makes sense.

How could a corporation profit if every staff member had that much power?

My Dad and I watch Karen videos sometimes and I’m sad to say that this very far from first place.

My guess is that getting a discount she asked for makes her feel special.

I’d pay full price for pizza, wings, wedges and garlic bread.

