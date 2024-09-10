September 10, 2024 at 11:49 am

Savvy Consumer Shares Free Food Loophole From Restaurants By Using A Rewards Program Email Hack. – ‘You can continually sign up and get free food or whatever the incentive is.’

A TikTokker talked to viewers about a hack he has for getting free meals from all kinds of different eateries.

He told viewers, “When I was in college, I figured out this free food glitch. Nowadays, every restaurant, every food place, they all have an app, and most of them will give you something free if you sign up for their rewards system. You just have to give them your email.”

He then said that adding one different character to your email address makes the hack possible and told viewers, “Let’s say your email is cultdaddyspam@gmail.com. Well, if you do a ‘plus’ after your email, cultdaddyspam+hello@gmail.com, it will still go to your inbox, but most of these restaurants think of it as a different email. You can do can do ‘plus hello,’ ‘plus grandma,’ ‘plus TikTok.’”

He added, “Because these apps think of it as a brand new email, you can continually sign up and get free food or whatever the incentive is without having to make other email addresses.”

He told viewers that he’s been able to get “over 50 to 60 free sandwiches” from Chick-fil-A and he added, “You should always put the plus and whatever the place is that you’re signing up at. That way, if you start getting spam emails, you can click on the top, you can see what email it was sent to, and you can figure out who’s selling your data.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers responded.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual has another idea…

And one TikTokker sounds like a real scammer!

