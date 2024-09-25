She Asked If Her Father Could Babysit For Her In A Medical Emergency, But Mom Said No Way. Now She’s Giving Them The Cold Shoulder And Mom Wonders If She Did The Right Thing.

It’s great for parents when grandparents can help out by babysitting, but it’s not always possible for grandparents to babysit.

In today’s story, a grandmother thinks her daughter is mad at her because she said “no” about babysitting.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH for telling my daughter my husband won’t watch her kids when she had a medical “emergency” My daughter (29 F) had her third baby a couple months ago, and everything seemed fine. But a couple weeks ago she called me (54f) and she was crying. I asked her what was wrong and she said she had to go back to the hospital she gave birth at because she was having 9/10 pain in her uterus. I asked if it could be her birth control and she said she wasn’t sure but that she called her OB and they wanted her to be seen at the hospital.

She asked if my husband (53M) was available to watch the kids so her husband could take her since my husband is currently unemployed. I told her I didn’t know what her dad was up to but that there was no way he was taking 3 kids, it just wasn’t happening. She went quiet for a bit and I suggested they take all the kids (4M,2M, newborn) and she just go in and they wait for her in the car while she gets checked. She then said “never mind I’ll just figure it out” and hung up.

I tried calling back but she ignored my call. Apparently she found a neighbor to watch her older two sons and they took the baby with them. They checked her out and turns out she had 3 cysts on her ovaries, one on her left and two on her right and that’s what was causing her pain.

I told her I was glad she found out what was wrong. She just gave a short “yeah me too” and hasn’t really been talking to us much since. I think she’s upset I told her no on my husband’s behalf, but watching 3 kids is too much on him and I don’t feel she’s entitled for us to watch all 3 of her kids on such short notice. So AITAH?

