She Couldn’t Stand The Pettiness Of Her Sister Stringing Her Boyfriend Along, So She Told Him What Was Going On And Let Him Make His Own Decision

As you became an adult, you might have come to the same realization as me: that not every adult really thinks like one.

A woman shares with her sister’s boyfriend the reason why she might not be the best candidate for a proposal, and wonders if she’s in the wrong for doing this intervention.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my sister’s boyfriend to not propose to her? I (28F) have a fraternal twin sister who is dating my fiancé’s (34M) younger brother (29M). My fiancé and I are getting married in September. My sister has made several comments about how awful my new last name will be.

Okay…

She has also said similar things throughout her relationship. She told me that she could never marry her boyfriend because she just can’t have this last name.

This surely can’t be serious, right?

I told her that she doesn’t have to take his last name, there are plenty of women who keep their maiden name when they get married for various reasons. She disagrees and said that she doesn’t want to keep our maiden name, she wants to have a traditional marriage where she takes her husband’s last name. Last weekend she went with me to buy clothes for my honeymoon. While we were out I asked her ‘what if her boyfriend proposed to her’? They’ve been dating for 3 years now and my fiancé told me that his brother was looking at engagement rings. I didn’t tell her this but simply brought it up in regular conversation since we were shopping for my honeymoon outfits, and she kept saying: “I can’t wait to try on wedding dresses one day” and the like.

She told me she would say: “only if you change your last name.” I told her that was really selfish of her to give an ultimatum like that to someone who loved her and wanted to marry her. She rolled her eyes at me. So I said: “seriously, would you really turn him down because of his last name?” She firmly said: “yes, I just can’t have that name.”

She was trying to reason with her sister but she kept resisting.

I asked why she was even with him knowing it won’t lead to marriage and she replied “I don’t know.” I just dropped it. Yesterday, her boyfriend came over to hang out with my fiancé and pulled up photos of rings to ask my opinion on which one my sister would like. I told him the truth. She won’t marry him. That she will say no if he asks because of his last name. He asked me if she told me this and I told him yes. He broke up with her today. He didn’t tell her why but my sister knows it was because of me. Now my aunt and uncle (who raised us) are upset with me and said that it’s going to be really uncomfortable at my wedding for everyone. But, wouldn’t it still have been if he asked and she said no? Should I have just let it play out?

Well, now she doesn’t have to worry about taking his last name anymore!

I just hope that in the end, they can find a solution that won’t break up the family.

This sister sounds like she has some growing up to do.

