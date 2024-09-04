She Invited Her Dad’s Ex-Girlfriend To Meet Her New Baby Because They Had Remained Close After The Break Up, But Now Dad And His New Girlfriend Are Hurt They Didn’t Get Invited Until Later

There are few things in life as exciting as having a baby, but it is also a lot of work and very stressful (especially for mom!).

It is up to the mom to decide who (if anyone) is allowed to come meet her new child, and when, but sometimes that can really upset certain members of the family.

That is what the woman in this story is experiencing, and she is not sure if she made the right decisions.

AITA for letting my father’s ex meet my baby before him and his current girlfriend? Over a decade ago, my father dated “Nina” (fake name) for four years. I was a teenager at the time, and we hit it off.

After they broke up, she bonded with my mom and eventually became a family friend. My father was aware that me and my sister were still close with Nina. He didn’t like it, but he knew he couldn’t stop it. He’s been dating “Polly” (also a fake name) for four years.

I don’t mind her, but we’re not close and I don’t love spending time with her for various reasons. I had my second baby three weeks ago. When my eldest was born, I had a lot of people who wanted to meet him at the hospital, which became very overwhelming very quickly. So this time, my husband and I decided we would make better efforts to control who visited. When I started labor, my father let me know he was out of town for work and wouldn’t be able to come see me at the hospital. He asked if Polly could come on her own, but she’s weird about babies and made me very uncomfortable when my son was born, so I told my father I preferred she waited for him to return. I was in the hospital for 3 days after my daughter was born.

When Nina called to congratulate me, I ended up inviting her over, as she worked nearby and was very helpful during my pregnancy. She agreed, and met my baby the day before we went home. My father and Polly came to my place and met my daughter a little more than a week after she was born. Later, they started talking to my son (he’s 4), who mentioned Aunt Nina had seen his baby sister at the hospital. They both left about an hour later. After the kids went to bed, my father confronted me about what my son had said.

He said he was offended I’d allowed his ex to meet my baby before him and his girlfriend. Apparently, Polly was very hurt as well. I told them I didn’t mean to offend anyone, but I had the right to choose who visited me after a major medical procedure. I don’t think who gets to meet my baby first (which wasn’t Nina, it was my mom this time) is a big deal. I also reminded them of the reasons I didn’t want Polly to come on her own. My father is still offended that Nina met my daughter before he did. I understand where he’s coming from, which is why I’m doubting myself. AITA?

I get why they are upset, but at the end of the day, this isn’t about them and they shouldn’t try to make it that way.

