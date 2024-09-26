She Quit Her Job To Care For Her Parents Full-Time, And Now Her Mother-In-Law Wants To Move In Even Though She’s Healthy And Has Two Other Kids

Taking care of elderly parents is a huge task; now imagine being expected to care full-time for a healthy enough but attention-seeking mother-in-law as well.

A woman shared that this is what she’s going through, and she’s on the fence about whether she made the right call.

Let’s read the story and analyze the situation.

AITAH for asking my husband not to move his mom in with us.

This is killing me. I’m caring for both my parents in our home; my mom with advanced Alzheimer’s and dad with early dementia.

I made a conscious decision not to work while I’m caring for my parents. I use their money wisely for their care but I don’t pay myself.

My working husband wants to move his mom in with us so we can care for her.

His mom other than being a drama queen (over her blood sugar level and blood pressure) is independent.

I’m conflicted because his mom has a tendency to turn her kids against each other.

She once lived with her youngest daughter, but because she didn’t feel treated fairly, her daughter’s husband decided to complain to her older daughter, who then called APS (Adult Protective Services) on the younger daughter and caused a lot of inconvenience and headache — APS did not find anything bad.

I know my husband has every right to bring his mom over and I don’t want him to turn his back on his mom (after all, I’m caring for both my parents in our house and my husband has been beyond helpful with my parents) but I don’t have the patience or energy to care for another elderly (certainly not my drama queen mother in law).

I told my husband I will not tolerate his mom complaining to his siblings about our home or the way we live our lives and I will lash back at them, including him.

I don’t want drama around my parents.

I’m concerned that my mother in law will cry for attention all the time and when she doesn’t get the attention she will complain.

I’m concerned for when my husband is at work and she is stuck in our house and has nowhere to go.

Uggghhh!

AITA?